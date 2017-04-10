A24 Sets Colin Farrell's 'Killing of a Sacred Deer' for November Release
Written and directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, the film is set to hit limited theaters on Nov. 3. It will open opposite the wide releases of Disney's Marvel movie Thor: Ragnarok , STX's holiday-themed sequel A Bad Moms Christmas , and Paramount's crime comedy The Killing of a Sacred Deer sees Colin Farrell reuniting with the helmer of The Lobster alongside Nicole Kidman, Alicia Silverstone and Bill Camp.
