8 Shooting Hotspots: Where to Get the Best Incentives in the U.S. and Canada

Ahead of the AFCI Global Production & Finance Conference taking place April 6-8, THR looks at six states and two Canadian provinces that are aggressively luring productions. By offsetting 30 percent of costs to projects that complete at least 75 percent of production in state, the Empire State continues to draw such high-profile productions as USA's Mr. Robot , HBO's Divorce and the upcoming Ocean's Eight .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.