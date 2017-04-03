8 Shooting Hotspots: Where to Get the Best Incentives in the U.S. and Canada
Ahead of the AFCI Global Production & Finance Conference taking place April 6-8, THR looks at six states and two Canadian provinces that are aggressively luring productions. By offsetting 30 percent of costs to projects that complete at least 75 percent of production in state, the Empire State continues to draw such high-profile productions as USA's Mr. Robot , HBO's Divorce and the upcoming Ocean's Eight .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas...
|Mar 23
|Frogface Kate
|16
|Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87
|Mar 13
|Wellington County
|1
|Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ...
|Mar 5
|TRUMP has DEMENTIA
|8
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|CTguy1955
|559
|Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed...
|Feb '17
|Retribution
|3
|The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|Romel Esmail Moore
|6
|Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi...
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|4
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC