Zach Galifianakis' 'Baskets' Renewed for Season 3 at FX
No episode count was given for the new season, set to return in 2018; however, seasons one and two have run 10 episodes each. Galifianakis plays the dual roles of twin brothers, Chip and Dale Baskets.
