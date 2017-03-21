Wyclef Jean Blasts Sheriff's Deputies After Being Briefly Detained,...
"I am sure no father wants his sons or daughters to see him in Handcuffs especially if he is innocent," the singer-songwriter wrote on Twitter. Wyclef Jean was handcuffed and briefly detained near a Los Angeles recording studio early Tuesday morning in an apparent case of mistaken identity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87
|Mar 13
|Wellington County
|1
|Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ...
|Mar 5
|TRUMP has DEMENTIA
|8
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb 25
|CTguy1955
|559
|Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed...
|Feb 24
|Retribution
|3
|The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|Romel Esmail Moore
|6
|Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi...
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|4
|Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Lakshmi Tejasvi
|94
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC