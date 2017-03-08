Women's March Organizers Arrested at Trump Tower International Women's Day Protest
The NYPD confirmed 13 people were arrested to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday afternoon, not long after the Women's Day demonstrators had made their way to the Columbus Circle hotel. "Today, the national leaders of the Women's March on Washington gathered with allies and those participating in the day's actions for a show of solidarity and revolutionary love," a rep for the Women's March organization said in a statement.
