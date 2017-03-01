Women and Minorities are Hired Less, Paid Less in L.A.'s Creative Sector
Even as Hollywood celebrates an inclusive Oscar night, female and diverse candidates "are less likely to be hired, and when they do get jobs, often earn less" in film, TV and other creative fields, according to a Milken Insitute study of city employment data. As Hollywood still reels from the best-picture snafu at Sunday's Academy Awards ceremony, somewhat lost in the noise is the fact that diversity may have been the night's biggest winner, as movies made by and about minorities won major categories, including best picture for Moonlight , the story of a young man who grows up gay, black and poor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb 25
|CTguy1955
|559
|Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed...
|Feb 24
|Retribution
|3
|The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|Romel Esmail Moore
|6
|Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi...
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|4
|Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Lakshmi Tejasvi
|94
|Salinas native set to co-star in her first movie (Sep '11)
|Aug '16
|Salas Califas Aztlan
|14
|Motorcycle Review The 2008 Triumph Bonneville B... (Aug '08)
|Aug '16
|Gary Lindenberg
|18
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC