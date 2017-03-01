Women and Minorities are Hired Less, ...

Women and Minorities are Hired Less, Paid Less in L.A.'s Creative Sector

Even as Hollywood celebrates an inclusive Oscar night, female and diverse candidates "are less likely to be hired, and when they do get jobs, often earn less" in film, TV and other creative fields, according to a Milken Insitute study of city employment data. As Hollywood still reels from the best-picture snafu at Sunday's Academy Awards ceremony, somewhat lost in the noise is the fact that diversity may have been the night's biggest winner, as movies made by and about minorities won major categories, including best picture for Moonlight , the story of a young man who grows up gay, black and poor.

