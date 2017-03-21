What I do after office hours is nobody's business: Sidhu defends role in TV show

The Punjab government is seeking legal opinion on whether Sidhu can keep appearing in TV shows as an office holder After Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said he would seek legal opinion on whether his minister Navjot Sidhu can continue as a celebrity-judge on a popular TV comedy show, the cricketer-turned-politician has made it clear that he won't quit TV. NEW DELHI: Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu today strongly defended his appearance on a TV show, claiming that it was not an office of profit.

