Weekend Box Office: 'Logan' Sinks Claws Into Huge $85.3M U.S. Debut, $237.8M Globally
Elsewhere, 'The Shack' guides faith-based audiences; among Oscar winners, 'Moonlight' shines after its best picture upset and enjoys its biggest weekend to date, while 'La La Land' nears $400 million globally. Director James Mangold's Logan howled loudly at the North American box office this weekend with $85.3 million from 4,071 theaters, the biggest opening of the year so far and one of the top showings of all time for an R-rated film or for a March release.
