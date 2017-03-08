Weekend Box Office: 'Kong: Skull Island' Scales $61M for No. 1 Finish
Overseas, the reboot debuts to $81.6 million for a global bow of $142.6 million; 'Logan' falls to No. 2 as it races past $150 million in the U.S. Warner Bros.
