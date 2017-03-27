Watch Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder Sing "Happy Birthday" to Elton John
Gaga also performed "Born This Way" and "Bad Romance" on piano at John's 70th birthday bash, while Ryan Adams paid tribute with a cover of "Rocket Man." At a Los Angeles gala Saturday celebrating John's big day - as well as 50 years of writing with Bernie Taupin - stars including Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Ryan Adams and Rosanne Cash performed, People reports.
