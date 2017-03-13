Viacom's Turnaround Strategy: After E...

Viacom's Turnaround Strategy: After Early Praise, Wall Street Focus Shifts to Execution

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

The stock has outperformed peers and drawn ratings upgrades, but now all eyes are on signs of success of CEO Bob Bakish's game plan, with one analyst saying financial implications for now "remain unclear." Three months into his tenure as permanent CEO of Viacom, Bob Bakish has earned early Wall Street praise for moving decisively to change the executive ranks and set a turnaround strategy for the entertainment company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Entertainment Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87 Mar 13 Wellington County 1
News Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ... Mar 5 TRUMP has DEMENTIA 8
News Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07) Feb 25 CTguy1955 559
News Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed... Feb 24 Retribution 3
News The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08) Jan '17 Romel Esmail Moore 6
News Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi... Dec '16 Wondering 4
News Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08) Oct '16 Lakshmi Tejasvi 94
See all Entertainment Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Entertainment Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,536 • Total comments across all topics: 279,619,298

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC