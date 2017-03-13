Viacom's Turnaround Strategy: After Early Praise, Wall Street Focus Shifts to Execution

The stock has outperformed peers and drawn ratings upgrades, but now all eyes are on signs of success of CEO Bob Bakish's game plan, with one analyst saying financial implications for now "remain unclear." Three months into his tenure as permanent CEO of Viacom, Bob Bakish has earned early Wall Street praise for moving decisively to change the executive ranks and set a turnaround strategy for the entertainment company.

