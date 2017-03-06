Viacom Zeroing In on Jim Gianopulos to Run Paramount
There's also a desire to have veteran studio production executive Michael De Luca work under Gianopulos and head up the film division. When Brad Grey recently exited as chairman-CEO of Paramount, Gianopulos seemed an obvious choice to take the helm of the struggling studio, since he chaired 20th Century Fox Film for 16 years.
