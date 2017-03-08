Viacom Promotes Christa D'Alimonte to General Counsel
The executive replaces Michael Fricklas, who the company said in February would move on after nearly a quarter-century at the entertainment giant. She was named executive vp general counsel and secretary, effective April 15. In this role, she will oversee the company's global legal function.
