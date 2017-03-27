TV Ratings: 'Big Bang' and 'Chicago Med' Hit Lows - And 'Scandal' Improves
'The Amazing Race' does little to lift CBS' 10 o'clock hour, though it does manage a time slot win. Maybe it's that midseason fatigue finally setting in, or maybe some viewers just had better things to do, but most broadcast series were down double digits on Thursday night.
