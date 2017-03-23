Trump Urges Followers to Watch Fox News Host Who Demands Paul Ryan Resign
Judge Jeanine Pirro opened her show demanding that Ryan step down for his "failure" over Trump's health care bill. President Donald Trump tweeted a message on Saturday encouraging his followers to watch Judge Jeanine Pirro's show, who opened her show immediately demanding that Speaker Paul Ryan resign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas...
|Mar 23
|Frogface Kate
|16
|Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87
|Mar 13
|Wellington County
|1
|Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ...
|Mar 5
|TRUMP has DEMENTIA
|8
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb 25
|CTguy1955
|559
|Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed...
|Feb 24
|Retribution
|3
|The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|Romel Esmail Moore
|6
|Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi...
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|4
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC