Trump Urges Followers to Watch Fox Ne...

Trump Urges Followers to Watch Fox News Host Who Demands Paul Ryan Resign

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

Judge Jeanine Pirro opened her show demanding that Ryan step down for his "failure" over Trump's health care bill. President Donald Trump tweeted a message on Saturday encouraging his followers to watch Judge Jeanine Pirro's show, who opened her show immediately demanding that Speaker Paul Ryan resign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Entertainment Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas... Mar 23 Frogface Kate 16
News Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87 Mar 13 Wellington County 1
News Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ... Mar 5 TRUMP has DEMENTIA 8
News Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07) Feb 25 CTguy1955 559
News Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed... Feb 24 Retribution 3
News The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08) Jan '17 Romel Esmail Moore 6
News Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi... Dec '16 Wondering 4
See all Entertainment Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Entertainment Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,351 • Total comments across all topics: 279,840,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC