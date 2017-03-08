Trump Praises Arrest of 'Troubled' Wh...

Trump Praises Arrest of 'Troubled' White House Intruder

Read more: Hollywood Reporter

President Donald Trump said Saturday that the U.S. Secret Service did a "phenomenal job" apprehending a "troubled person" who got onto the White House grounds after climbing a fence on the east side of the property while Trump was inside the executive mansion. The Secret Service said in a statement that the individual, whom it did not identify, was arrested on the south grounds without further incident after climbing an outer perimeter fence near the Treasury Department and East Executive Avenue at about 11:38 p.m. Friday.

Chicago, IL

