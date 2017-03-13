Trump Allegedly Kicked One Direction Out of His Hotel For Not Meeting With His Daughter
In a recent interview with Rollacoaster , One Direction member Liam Payne claimed that Trump once booted he and his fellow bandmates from one of his New York hotels. "Trump actually kicked us out of his hotel once," Payne said.
