Tony Terran, Trumpet Player in Desi Arnaz's Orchestra on 'I Love Lucy,' Dies at 90
Trumpeter Tony Terran, the last surviving member of the Desi Arnaz orchestra seen and heard on the fabled CBS sitcom I Love Lucy , has died. He was 90. Terran, a renowned studio session player who also worked on Carol Burnett's long-running variety show, died March 20 in Los Angeles, his son, Dave Terran, announced .
