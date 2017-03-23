'The Last Jedi': What Luke's First Dialogue Says About the Future of 'Star Wars'

For the first time since 1977, it's beginning to look as if Luke Skywalker has once again become the audience stand-in for the Star Wars franchise - at least when it comes to the opening of Star Wars: The Last Jedi . The sneak footage shown to Disney shareholders Wednesday gave Luke the chance to voice the question that fans have been asking since 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens , when he asks Rey, "Who are you?" Of course, there's every possibility Luke means it in a more literal sense than Star Wars fans; after all, to him, she's a stranger who's shown up on his island hideaway, offering him a lightsaber.

