'The Good Fight' Picked Up by U.K.'s Channel 4
CBS' The Good Wife spinoff The Good Fight will be heading to British shores, having been picked up by Channel 4. The show, which picks up one year after the events of the final episode of The Good Wife , stars British actress Rose Leslie , playing a young lawyer whose reputation has been destroyed by a financial scam that also wipes out the savings of her mentor Diane Lockhart, played by Christine Baranski. " The Good Wife has been a ratings success for More4, so we are pleased for loyal fans of the series that the spinoff has found its U.K. home here," said Stephen Tague, CBS Studios International's senior vp Europe.
