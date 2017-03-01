'The Americans' Season 5 to Feature More Family Bonding
Plus showrunners Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields reveal how far along they are in scripting the end of the Cold War drama about undercover Russian spies living in the U.S. as it begins its final two seasons. When viewers last saw the Jennings family on The Americans , dad Philip was walking teenage daughter Paige back to their house, angrily insisting she avoid hanging out with Matthew, the teenage son of their FBI agent neighbor, with whom she'd gotten increasingly close.
