Techdirt's Mike Masnick Squares Off Against Charles Harder in SLAPP Fight
What are the chances the Motion Picture Association of America comes to support Techdirt's Mike Masnick, a guy who has never been shy about poking the trade association for its attitudes on copyright and other matters? In January, Masnick was hit with a $15 million libel lawsuit over a series of articles that doubted Shiva Ayyadurai's claim to have invented email. Since then, Masnick has presented this as " Techdirt's First Amendment fight for its life ," not least because the plaintiff is represented by Charles Harder, the attorney who helped bring down Gawker through his representation of Hulk Hogan in a dispute over a published sex tape.
