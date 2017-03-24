SXSW: 'La La Land' Composer Justin Hurwitz "Terrified" for Hollywood Bowl Concert
Ahead of a concert tour kicking off this spring, the Oscar winner performed some of the jazz music that inspired the film and shared stories about the acclaimed movie. The newly minted Oscar winner joined the crowds at SXSW to give a live performance of jazz that inspired the music in La La Land and then share stories about the film during a piano-side chat.
