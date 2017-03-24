SXSW: Film Awards Winners Revealed

Ana Asensio's 'Most Beautiful Island' took the Grand Jury narrative feature prize, while Jairus McLeary and Gethin Aldous' 'The Work' claimed the top doc prize. Ana Asensio's Most Beautiful Island , a psychological thriller about undocumented female immigrants in New York, has won the Grand Jury Award in the narrative feature competition at the South by Southwest Film Festival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.