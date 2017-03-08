SXSW: 'American Gods' Creator Discusses Series'...

Bryan Fuller revealed the Starz drama's first episode and discussed its relevance "under a radical political climate that tends to lean cruel as opposed to compassionate." The highly anticipated television adaptation of Neil Gaiman's book American Gods could not be more timely in the current political climate, but creators Bryan Fuller and Michael Green didn't initially intend for it to be that way, they explained to a packed panel audience at the series' SXSW festival premiere Saturday in Austin.

