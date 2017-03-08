SXSW: 'American Gods' Creator Discusses Series'...
Bryan Fuller revealed the Starz drama's first episode and discussed its relevance "under a radical political climate that tends to lean cruel as opposed to compassionate." The highly anticipated television adaptation of Neil Gaiman's book American Gods could not be more timely in the current political climate, but creators Bryan Fuller and Michael Green didn't initially intend for it to be that way, they explained to a packed panel audience at the series' SXSW festival premiere Saturday in Austin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ...
|Mar 5
|TRUMP has DEMENTIA
|8
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb 25
|CTguy1955
|559
|Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed...
|Feb 24
|Retribution
|3
|The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|Romel Esmail Moore
|6
|Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi...
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|4
|Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Lakshmi Tejasvi
|94
|Salinas native set to co-star in her first movie (Sep '11)
|Aug '16
|Salas Califas Aztlan
|14
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC