SXSW: 15 Must-See Films and Speakers at This Year's Fest
Speakers include Gawker found Nick Denton and the 'Game of Thrones' creators, while Terrence Malick's new movie 'Song to Song,' starring Ryan Gosling and Natalie Portman, is the opening film. A year after hosting then-President Barack Obama, the Austin festival has a full slate of stars and talks by the likes of former Vice President Joe Biden, CNN's Van Jones and more.
