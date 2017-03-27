Stephen Colbert Shows How "Far Up" Trump's White House Nunes Really Is
Stephen Colbert knows that the Russian controversy around President Donald Trump can be confusing, so he brought out his "Figure-It-Out-a-Tron" chalkboard to help explain what is happening. "Was there nefarious collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, or is this all just being blown out of proportion by the liberal media over at The New York Times and the FBI? Who knows?" said Colbert on Tuesday's Late Show .
