'SpongeBob' Creator Stephen Hillenbur...

'SpongeBob' Creator Stephen Hillenburg Diagnosed With ALS

13 hrs ago

"I wanted people to hear directly from me that I have been diagnosed with ALS," Hillenburg said in a statement released on Monday afternoon, before adding that he has no plans to take a break from his responsibilities on the show. "Anyone who knows me knows that I will continue to work on SpongeBob SquarePants and my other passions for as long as I am able.

