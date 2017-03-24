Sony Pictures Animation Names Pam Marsden to Head of Production
The exec has been responsible for supervising all projects on SPA's slate and recently has been overseeing every aspect of the studio's growth. The exec, who will report to SPA president Kristine Belson, was previously executive vp of production, a position she held for the last six years.
