Shawn Mendes to Star in Ivan Reitman's Musical 'Summer of Love'
The 18-year-old Canadian broke out as a Vine star, but has since become a full-fledged sensation thanks to such hits as "Stitches" and "Treat You Better." Reitman, who also is Canadian, enlisted Mendes to star in the project, which currently is being shopped to studios.
