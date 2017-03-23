Seth Meyers Doesn't Think Trump Will Apologize for Obama Wiretapping Claims
Some Republicans have been urging President Trump to apologize for his Obama wiretapping claim, and Seth Meyers spoke about the chances of that happening on Wednesday's Late Night . "It also doesn't hurt normal people to say 'I'm sorry,' but it might kill Trump," said the host of NBC's late-night show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas...
|8 hr
|Frogface Kate
|16
|Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87
|Mar 13
|Wellington County
|1
|Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ...
|Mar 5
|TRUMP has DEMENTIA
|8
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb 25
|CTguy1955
|559
|Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed...
|Feb 24
|Retribution
|3
|The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|Romel Esmail Moore
|6
|Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi...
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|4
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC