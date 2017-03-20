Schwarzenegger Mocks Trump's Low Approval Ratings in Twitter Video
On the heels of a new Gallup poll that put the president's approval rating at a low of 37 percent, the former governor of California tweeted a video in which he mocked Trump. Schwarzenegger also took the opportunity to criticize Trump's recently released budget proposal, which would cut funding for programs like Meals on Wheels and the National Endowment for the Arts.
