San Francisco Film Festival Unveils Competitive Lineup
Ten narrative features and 10 documentaries will compete for the Golden Gate Awards at the San Francisco International Film Festival, which runs from April 5-19. The festival, which is celebrating its 60th year, will distribute nearly $40,000 in prize money to the winners of its competitive lineup, which was released today.
