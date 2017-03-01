Russia's CTC Media Strikes Licensing Deal with NBCUniversal Dreamworks

Major Russian broadcaster CTC Media has struck an exclusive deal with NBCUniversal Dreamworks for a package of animated series, including Turbo FAST, All Hail King Julien and The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show , which are to be aired on its flagship network CTC. "Animation is the cornerstone of children's content programming for CTC network," Vyacheslav Murugov, Chief Executive Officer of CTC Media, said in a press release.

