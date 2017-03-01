Russia's CTC Media Strikes Licensing Deal with NBCUniversal Dreamworks
Major Russian broadcaster CTC Media has struck an exclusive deal with NBCUniversal Dreamworks for a package of animated series, including Turbo FAST, All Hail King Julien and The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show , which are to be aired on its flagship network CTC. "Animation is the cornerstone of children's content programming for CTC network," Vyacheslav Murugov, Chief Executive Officer of CTC Media, said in a press release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb 25
|CTguy1955
|559
|Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed...
|Feb 24
|Retribution
|3
|The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|Romel Esmail Moore
|6
|Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi...
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|4
|Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Lakshmi Tejasvi
|94
|Salinas native set to co-star in her first movie (Sep '11)
|Aug '16
|Salas Califas Aztlan
|14
|Motorcycle Review The 2008 Triumph Bonneville B... (Aug '08)
|Aug '16
|Gary Lindenberg
|18
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC