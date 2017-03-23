Rupert Everett on His Directorial Deb...

Rupert Everett on His Directorial Debut, Oscar Wilde as a "Christ Figure" for the Gay Community

Read more: Hollywood Reporter

The British actor describes his biopic 'The Happy Prince' as "a road movie" of Wilde's "journey from prison to the grave." British actor Rupert Everett says he believes that more than 100 years after his death, Oscar Wilde is today a "Christ figure" for the gay community worldwide.

Chicago, IL

