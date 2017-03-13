Rooney Mara's 'Mary Magdalene', Benedict Cumberbatch Thomas Edison...
A year after it released Garth Davis' Oscar-nominated Lion , The Weinstein Co. will bring the director's second feature, Mary Magdalene , to the screen Nov. 24 - the new film, starring Rooney Mara as the biblical heroine, will effectively open on the same weekend on the calendar that TWC used to launch Lion last year.
