'Rogue One' Star Riz Ahmed Says Lack ...

'Rogue One' Star Riz Ahmed Says Lack of Diversity on TV Can Push People Towards ISIS

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

A lack of representation on U.K. screens could see those from minority groups "switch off and retreat to fringe narratives, to bubbles online and sometimes even off to Syria," the actor told British Parliament. Riz Ahmed, who saw his international star soar in 2016 thanks to major roles in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story , Jason Bourne and HBO's The Night Of , has warned that a lack of diverse voices and stories on British TV screens could push those from minority backgrounds towards fringe groups and even extremism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Entertainment Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07) Feb 25 CTguy1955 559
News Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed... Feb 24 Retribution 3
News The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08) Jan '17 Romel Esmail Moore 6
News Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi... Dec '16 Wondering 4
News Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08) Oct '16 Lakshmi Tejasvi 94
News Salinas native set to co-star in her first movie (Sep '11) Aug '16 Salas Califas Aztlan 14
News Motorcycle Review The 2008 Triumph Bonneville B... (Aug '08) Aug '16 Gary Lindenberg 18
See all Entertainment Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Entertainment Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,106 • Total comments across all topics: 279,289,638

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC