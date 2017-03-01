'Rogue One' Star Riz Ahmed Says Lack of Diversity on TV Can Push People Towards ISIS
A lack of representation on U.K. screens could see those from minority groups "switch off and retreat to fringe narratives, to bubbles online and sometimes even off to Syria," the actor told British Parliament. Riz Ahmed, who saw his international star soar in 2016 thanks to major roles in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story , Jason Bourne and HBO's The Night Of , has warned that a lack of diverse voices and stories on British TV screens could push those from minority backgrounds towards fringe groups and even extremism.
