'Rogue One': Darth Vader Body Count Was Even Higher in Early Script

Read more: Hollywood Reporter

If the final fate of Director Krennic in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was just a little too on-the-nose - and bereft of violence - for your taste, take some level of comfort from the fact that an earlier version of the movie had a very different idea of what would happen to the man responsible for the construction of the Death Star. Gary Whitta, who worked on the original story with director Gareth Edwards, told Entertainment Weekly that Krennic was originally intended to have somehow survived the Death Star's shot at the Imperial base on Scarif - something he admits was "a bit of a reach" - only to have to face the music as a result.

