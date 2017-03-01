Riz Ahmed addresses 'lack of diversity' in UK entertainment industry
New York [USA], Mar. 4 : Actor and rapper Riz Ahmed has raised concerns over failure to overcome 'diversity' in entertainment industry. According to Fox News, the 34 year-old-actor feels the lack of diversity isolates younger generation and could cause people to "retreat to fringe narratives, to bubbles online and sometimes even off to Syria".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb 25
|CTguy1955
|559
|Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed...
|Feb 24
|Retribution
|3
|The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|Romel Esmail Moore
|6
|Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi...
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|4
|Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Lakshmi Tejasvi
|94
|Salinas native set to co-star in her first movie (Sep '11)
|Aug '16
|Salas Califas Aztlan
|14
|Motorcycle Review The 2008 Triumph Bonneville B... (Aug '08)
|Aug '16
|Gary Lindenberg
|18
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC