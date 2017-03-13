Ridley Scott to Direct Getty Kidnapping Drama
The Black List script 'All the Money in the World' focuses on Gail Harris' attempt to get her son back. The Black List script from David Scarpa centers on the the infamous 1973 Mafia kidnapping of John Paul Getty III.
