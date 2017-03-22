Richard Simmons Might Be Missed, but He's Not Missing
The famous fitness guru's withdrawal from society sparked such fascination that 'Missing Richard Simmons' is now the top podacast in the country. His publicist, manager, brother and two officers from the Los Angeles Police Department have all said the 68-year-old fitness guru is at his Hollywood Hills mansion and doing fine.
