'Power Rangers': Film Review

Twenty years after the last Power Rangers theatrical release, the sci-fi series returns with an updated visual style and reconfigured storyline, as the Saban Entertainment property moves from 20th Century Fox to Lionsgate. Unlike the TV program , the feature films faded away after 1997's Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie , the follow-up to Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie , released two years earlier.

