'Power Rangers': Film Review

'Power Rangers': Film Review

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

Twenty years after the last Power Rangers theatrical release, the sci-fi series returns with an updated visual style and reconfigured storyline, as the Saban Entertainment property moves from 20th Century Fox to Lionsgate. Unlike the TV program , the feature films faded away after 1997's Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie , the follow-up to Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie , released two years earlier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Entertainment Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87 Mar 13 Wellington County 1
News Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ... Mar 5 TRUMP has DEMENTIA 8
News Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07) Feb 25 CTguy1955 559
News Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed... Feb 24 Retribution 3
News The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08) Jan '17 Romel Esmail Moore 6
News Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi... Dec '16 Wondering 4
News Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08) Oct '16 Lakshmi Tejasvi 94
See all Entertainment Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Entertainment Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,747 • Total comments across all topics: 279,693,036

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC