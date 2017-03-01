Piper Laurie To Be Honored at Ojai Fi...

Piper Laurie To Be Honored at Ojai Film Festival

The star of 'Carrie' and 'The Hustler' will appear at a special event co-presented by Women in Film on March 11. Two-time Oscar nominee Piper Laurie will be honored at a special event at the Ojai Film Festival next weekend. An Evening with Piper Laurie, which will be held March 11 at the Ojai Art Center, will feature a half-hour documentary on her 100-plus film career, followed by a live Q&A with the veteran actress, now 85, and a screening of 1961's The Hustler , for which she received Oscar, BAFTA, Golden Laurel and New York Film Critics Circle nominations.

