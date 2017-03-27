Paramount Touts First Footage From George Clooney's 'Suburbicon,' Alexander Payne's 'Downsizing'
The CinemaCon audience was welcomed to Suburbicon , getting the first peek at a trailer for George Clooney's latest directorial project. During Paramount's presentation, Clooney and his film's stars Matt Damon and Julianne Moore were in attendance to introduce the new footage Tuesday in Las Vegas.
