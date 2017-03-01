Oscars Producer Michael De Luca Compares Awards Flub to the Titanic,...
Days after the best picture mix-up at Sunday's Oscars, producer Michael De Luca is still recovering, taking time to explain what happened in the aftermath, how he thinks it all should have gone down and what filmmaker called him for a "pep talk" in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter's Kim Masters on KCRW's The Business radio show , which aired March 2. Breaking down the Oscars night flub, when presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway announced La La Land as the best picture instead of the correct winner, Moonlight, De Luca says he was "heartbroken" over the moment. "We really had empathy, being producers ourselves," he said of himself and his co-producer, Jennifer Todd.
