Oscars Producer Michael De Luca Compa...

Oscars Producer Michael De Luca Compares Awards Flub to the Titanic,...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

Days after the best picture mix-up at Sunday's Oscars, producer Michael De Luca is still recovering, taking time to explain what happened in the aftermath, how he thinks it all should have gone down and what filmmaker called him for a "pep talk" in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter's Kim Masters on KCRW's The Business radio show , which aired March 2. Breaking down the Oscars night flub, when presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway announced La La Land as the best picture instead of the correct winner, Moonlight, De Luca says he was "heartbroken" over the moment. "We really had empathy, being producers ourselves," he said of himself and his co-producer, Jennifer Todd.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Entertainment Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07) Feb 25 CTguy1955 559
News Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed... Feb 24 Retribution 3
News The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08) Jan '17 Romel Esmail Moore 6
News Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi... Dec '16 Wondering 4
News Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08) Oct '16 Lakshmi Tejasvi 94
News Salinas native set to co-star in her first movie (Sep '11) Aug '16 Salas Califas Aztlan 14
News Motorcycle Review The 2008 Triumph Bonneville B... (Aug '08) Aug '16 Gary Lindenberg 18
See all Entertainment Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Entertainment Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,236 • Total comments across all topics: 279,308,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC