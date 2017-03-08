'Orphan Black' Star Tatiana Maslany Dominates Canadian Screen Awards With Two Best Actress Wins
The Emmy winner nabbed the best TV actress prize for 'Orphan Black' and the best film actress performance for her star-turn in 'The Other Half.' Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany dominated the Canadian Screen Awards, her country's national film and TV awards, on Sunday night by earning two best actress crowns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ...
|Mar 5
|TRUMP has DEMENTIA
|8
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb 25
|CTguy1955
|559
|Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed...
|Feb 24
|Retribution
|3
|The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|Romel Esmail Moore
|6
|Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi...
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|4
|Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Lakshmi Tejasvi
|94
|Salinas native set to co-star in her first movie (Sep '11)
|Aug '16
|Salas Califas Aztlan
|14
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC