One Direction's Louis Tomlinson Arrested After Paparazzi Scuffle at LAX
Tomlinson allegedly pulled one of the photographers by his legs, resulting in the man hitting his head and on the ground. Louis Tomlinson was taken into police custody Friday night after an altercation with a photographer at Los Angeles International Airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ...
|14 min
|Cordwainer Trout
|7
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb 25
|CTguy1955
|559
|Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed...
|Feb 24
|Retribution
|3
|The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|Romel Esmail Moore
|6
|Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi...
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|4
|Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Lakshmi Tejasvi
|94
|Salinas native set to co-star in her first movie (Sep '11)
|Aug '16
|Salas Califas Aztlan
|14
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC