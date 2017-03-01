Netflix Boards BBC Drama 'Troy' From 'Night Manager' Writer
'Troy: Fall of a City' will be a limited series set around the events of the Trojan War and the love affair between Paris and Helen of Troy. Netflix is joining forces with the BBC and The Night Manager writer David Farr on Troy: Fall of a City , a limited series set during the Trojan War.
