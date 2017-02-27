Netflix and chill: Future of entertainment
Pre-nursing sophomore Syed Abood and nursing sophomore Kim Tran stream Rise of the Guardians on FandangoNOW Feb. 27 in the Palo Duro Lounge. Many students use streaming services such as FandangoNOW, Netflix, and Hulu to watch their favorite TV shows and movies Pre-nursing sophomore Syed Abood and nursing sophomore Kim Tran stream Rise of the Guardians on FandangoNOW Feb. 27 in the Palo Duro Lounge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Shorthorn.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb 25
|CTguy1955
|559
|Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed...
|Feb 24
|Retribution
|3
|The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|Romel Esmail Moore
|6
|Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi...
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|4
|Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Lakshmi Tejasvi
|94
|Salinas native set to co-star in her first movie (Sep '11)
|Aug '16
|Salas Califas Aztlan
|14
|Motorcycle Review The 2008 Triumph Bonneville B... (Aug '08)
|Aug '16
|Gary Lindenberg
|18
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC