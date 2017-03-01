NBCUniversal's International Crime Ch...

NBCUniversal's International Crime Channel 13th Street Gets Brand Refresh With Help From Hans Zimmer

Digital and social, not the linear network, were the starting points for the evolution of the channel, which is popular in Europe and Australia, to a "multi-platform crime brand." NBCUniversal International Networks' crime and thriller channel 13th Street is getting a brand refresh, including innovative social, digital and on-air packaging and a bespoke soundtrack from none other than Hans Zimmer.

